sabrina sabrok 51 years old, caused a total stir and not because of any video or scandal, but because of her health, because now she herself announced to the media that her spine is almost destroyed by excess weight in the breast implants she has for years so you should remove them immediately.

As many already know, Sabrina Sabrok increased her bust on several occasions and all to achieve a Guinness record, because she wanted to be the woman with the largest breasts, but now her health is taking a toll on her, since she must remove these prostheses before May worse come to the adult content model.

If the truth is I’m very sad, I don’t think I can get over it, several doctors already told me, they told me I had to take them off, because if I couldn’t stay, well, in a wheelchair and not like that, then I don’t have to do anything soon as possible,” said Sabrina Sabrok for the First Hand program.

As if that were not enough, the Argentine model, who claims to have invested a lot of money and time in said breast augmentation for years, feels bad, because she thought she would always be fine, but the reality was different when they sent her to do studies of everything guy to check his health status due to the huge weight he was carrying and this was the terrible result.

Yes, it is a lot of money invested, a lot of time, I wanted to achieve this, well I achieved everything, but now having to remove everything like this is too much because I do not plan to put another implant, I plan to stay natural, because I already have a little well originally chest said the pretty blonde.

It may interest you:

“Years ago they told her to remove the implants, but since she’s stupid she hasn’t done it”, “What horror with this woman, according to her the more breasts she was going to be the better and life is costing her bill”, “How horrible this Woman, God charges us a bill in life, I already verified that, “the networks write when they see the statements of the Argentine model about her state of health.