Sergio Basteri’s younger brother Luis Miguel, He reappeared after years of being away from the public eye and it was always made known that he did not want to be related to the singer, of whom it was always said he wanted to handle it his own way, but far from following in his footsteps he refused.

It turns out that Sergio Basteri He was at the airport when suddenly a journalist from Despierta América caught him and began to ask him a series of questions in relation to Luis Miguel, but the least of the brothers refused to speakwhich unleashed reactions of all kinds, since he only said that he would not speak, since he is not a public figure.

As expected, the networks immediately reacted to what was said by Sergio Basteri and the first thing they noticed was his gallantry, in addition to wearing the same tone of voice as Luis Miguelso they do not doubt that he can sing like El Sol de México.

Another thing that has always been commented on about the relationship of these brothers is that Luis Miguel He stopped supporting him when he began to rebel against him, since his path was much more different, which is why he was always a mystery to both the media and fans.

It is worth mentioning that a relative of Sergio Basteri was the one who defended him from the press, as he tried to avoid being interviewed at all costs, although Internet users claim that said person had already offered some interviews for various media in the past.

