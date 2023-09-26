For a few years now, one of the stores that has become the standard for electronic commerce is none other than Amazon, which has had modest beginnings and has gradually permeated the minds of users. Now that it is a recognized name in the world, it seems that the problems have become present, and that is reflected in a new demand from its consumers.

Among the accusations it is mentioned that this company is trying to create a kind of monopoly, because it is said that they manipulate prices so that no one within this electronic world can compete with it. Well, often offers are made with some losses to be resolved, as long as they do not go with someone else who offers the same but slightly more expensive due to profit issues.

This was said by the president of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina M. Khan:

Our complaint exposes how Amazon has used a range of punitive and coercive tactics to illegally maintain its monopolies.

Also the senior vice president of global public policy and advisor to Amazon, David Zapolsky responded the following:

The practices have helped spur competition and innovation across the retail sector, and have led to greater selection, lower prices and faster delivery speeds for Amazon customers. If the FTC gets its way, the result would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers, and fewer options for small businesses.

It is worth saying that this is not the first lawsuit that has a similar tone, so now they will have to deal with this lawsuit in some way. However, for now they have no charges that must be paid to the authorities or alleged damaged entities.

Via: Bloomberg