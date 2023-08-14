New overpasses on the first section of the southern direction of the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter (MSD) were conceived to unload the third transport ring (TTK). I spoke about their benefits in a personal blog mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin.

“Thanks to the flyovers, we will unload the section of the third ring from the Entuziastov highway to Ryazansky Prospekt and reduce the load on Volgogradsky Prospekt, Entuziastov Highway, Nizhegorodskaya Street and TTK,” the mayor wrote.

According to Sobyanin, a pedestrian crossing is currently being built across the MCD-2 tracks near the 1st Tushinsky passage. It will link the street with the Volokolamsk Highway and allow local residents to safely cross the railway. The work is scheduled to be completed in September.

Earlier, Sobyanin spoke about the improvement of recreation areas near the water in Moscow.