No further analysis will be permitted by Massimo Bossetti’s lawyers during the review of the evidence in the Yara Gambirasio case

Last May there was good news for Massimo Bossetti and his legal defenders. The request to be able to access the evidence again, after so many rejections, had finally been accepted. Today, however, it is known that the evidence can only be subjected to visual analysis, without therefore being able to come into contact with the finds in any way.

A news story that captured media attention right from the start and continues to do so today, almost 13 years after that November 26, 2010the day in which the then 13-year-old Yara Gambirasio disappeared into thin air.

Yara’s lifeless body was found on February 26, 2011 and after an unprecedented investigationon 16 June 2014 Massimo Bossetti was arrested.

The bricklayer from Mapello was framed by a partial match between his DNA and that of a trace found on Yara’s pants.

He has always declared himself innocent and his lawyers, the lawyers Claudio Salvagni and Paolo Camporini have been fighting with him since the beginning.

On several occasions, the defense has asked the prosecutor to be able to access the exhibits again and analyze them, but until now all the requests had been rejected. The last time was in 2021, when the Court of Assizes of the Court of Bergamo rejected the request.

TO last May a possible turning point, when the Cassation accepted the request of Massimo Bossetti’s lawyers.

Hitch in Massimo Bossetti’s defense work

This access to the artifacts, however, as it has been known since the beginning will be made while remaining in the gods quite important limits.

As stated in the reasonsin fact, at the moment “only access to and observation of the exhibits is permitted, subject to the adoption of all precautions aimed at guaranteeing their integrity, and with the exclusion of any activity involving interventions of a different nature, as well as any activity, whether repeatable or less, involving physical contact with objects“.

According to the prosecutor and the prosecutor in charge, no further analyzes should be allowed, also because the trial is already definitive e there is no fourth degree of judgment.

They will follow updates on this story that continues to fill the pages of newspapers and national news.