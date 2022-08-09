Serena Williams contemplates the end of her glorious tennis career. At 40 years old, the tennis player with the most Grand Slams of the Open era (23) has announced that she is “moving away from tennis towards other more important things”.

The tennis player has reflected on her future in an extensive column published this Tuesday in fashion. “I’ve never liked the word retirement,” she says. “It doesn’t seem like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be careful how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” explains Williams. “Perhaps the best word to describe what I am doing is evolution. I am here to tell you that I am moving away from tennis towards other things that are important to me. A few years ago I founded Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after, I started a family. I want to grow that family. I have been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to stop playing tennis.”

Williams has not indicated an exact date for his goodbye to the tracks, but acknowledges, in a post on Instagram, that “the countdown has begun” and that he has to “enjoy the next few weeks”. According to The New York Times, Serena Williams’ retirement date will be after the US Open, the first major she won in her career in 1999, which starts in late August in New York.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

