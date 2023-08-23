Tennis champion Serena Williams and her husband, technology entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, announced the birth of their second daughter on Tuesday, whom they have named Adira River.

Williams, 41, uploaded a cute video to the social network TikTok that shows the couple at home with their eldest daughter, Alexis Olympia, 5, hugging and kissing the baby, with an inscription: “Welcome, my little one angel”.

Ohanian, 40, also posted photos of the new family of four on Instagram and assured that both the mother and the little girl are “happy and healthy“, and that he will never forget the moment he was introduced to his sister.

The tennis player and the founder of the Reddit platform, who have been together for almost a decade, got engaged in 2016 and had Olympia the following year, after which they formalized their union.

This year, at the last Met Gala in New York, the athlete revealed that she was expecting her second child. In his legendary career, Williams won 73 trophies, including 23 ‘major’ ones, with seven Wimbledons, seven Australian Opens, six US Opens and three Roland Garros.

EFE