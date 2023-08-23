In the middle of filming “Our Body,” an expansive documentary about the gynecology ward of a Parisian hospital, the film’s director, Claire Simon, received medical news of her own: she had breast cancer.

Four weeks into filming, Simon discovered a small lump under his armpit. But instead of stopping production, she decided to improvise and point the camera at herself.

“I had to film a lot of naked women,” Simon said in a video interview. “Then I was also naked, and I was like them. This entirely changed my point of view; It helped me cope with the situation and be calm.”

Motivated to show what she called the “hidden truth” of the body, Simon is just one patient among dozens in her documentary, which is a celebration of the body, portrayed in all its wonderful and terrifying forms.

“Our Body” brings together intimate patient-doctor consultations and surgical procedures into something of a volume of short stories. Topics include abortion, artificial insemination, birth, gender transition, menopause, and eventually disease and death.

A prolific creator of documentaries and fictional narratives that blur the lines between those two genres, the French filmmaker has carved out a track record of turning ordinary people’s experiences into epic portraits of human life.

By capturing long, unbroken scenes of patients talking to their doctors, “Our Body” underscores the alienating nature of medical jargon. Yet these scenes also create space for the kind of invigoratingly personal testimonials that have long characterized Simon’s work. There is, for example, his 2018 documentary “Young Solitude,” a series of candid conversations with suburban high school students; or “Mimi” (2003), in which Mimi, Simon’s outgoing friend, tells the story of her life as she tours her hometown of Nice, France.

Simon’s films “show a personal and knowledgeable touch,” said Abby Sun, director of artist programs at the International Documentary Association. “They show her as part of the fabric of the place or situation that he is filming,” she added, citing as examples a series of films Simon had made about his daughter, the philosopher Manon Garcia.

Having successfully undergone cancer treatment, Simon is not only relieved, but also full of energy. Towards the end of the interview, she joyfully announced that it was her birthday that day. She had just turned 68 years old.

“I feel like I have many, many more movies to do,” he said.

By: BEATRICE LOAYZA