Radioactive object was in the trunk of the Croatian travelers’ car, who tried to cross the border back to their country.Serbian police seized a radioactive object with three Croatian travelers when they tried to cross the border towards their country, in the village of Bezdan, reported this Tuesday (07/03) the Serbian public broadcaster RTS.

The object was in the trunk of the Croatians’ car and was discovered using special detectors, according to information from the Serbian Ministry of the Interior, cited by RTS.

Police detained the three travelers and took them to a court in the town of Sombor. They are accused of illegally transporting and storing hazardous material.

Employees of a nuclear research institution in Serbia reportedly collected the radioactive material and transported it to the institution’s headquarters, near Belgrade.

The incident took place last Saturday, but was only reported by the local press on Monday.

