EP Monday, 4 October 2021, 15:31



The Region of Murcia said goodbye to the warmest September in the last seven years, the seventh since 1961 and the

second warmest of the 21st century, behind September 2014. During the month there persisted a

rex type block situation, with high pressures to the northwest of Europe with extension to the western Mediterranean, and frequent storms crossing the Iberian Peninsula.

September began with the Region of Murcia under the influence of a first storm on days 1 and 2, with muddy rains and strong winds on the coast. A second squall affected days 6 and 7; and a third between the 13th and 16th, with intense storms and occasional mud rains. A fourth DANA-type storm affected the Region between 20 and 25, with a marked decrease in maximum temperatures, intense rainfall, and strong winds on the coast. With the withdrawal of DANA, during the last days of the month the Region of Murcia was under the influence of the Atlantic anticyclone with stable weather.

The average monthly temperature for September in the Region of Murcia was 23.3º. To the very warm character of the month, they contributed to a greater extent

the minimum temperatures, whose average value was 17.3º. It was the third highest value of the 21st century, behind the average of the minimums of the years 2018 and 2014. The average of the maximums, 29.3º, the second highest value of the 21st century, behind that of 2014. The day with the highest average temperature was 7, closely followed by day 10, and the lowest average temperature was 26.

The highest maximum temperatures, on average, were observed on days 7 and 8, registering the absolute monthly maximum on the 8th in Cieza with 36.5º. The lowest maximums occurred on the 21st, with only 16.5º in Benizar, Moratalla. The highest minimum temperatures, on average, were recorded on day 10, with the highest minimum being 26.1º recorded in the La Manga station on day 1. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 9.3º in Los Royos, Caravaca, on the 28th.

During the month of September, a

average rainfall of 27 l / m2, 122% of the median value for the month of September, the rainfall character of the month being normal. More than 50 l / m2 were accumulated in different parts of the Region, among which 73 l / m2 of Calasparra stood out, followed by 63 l / m2 registered in Tentegorra (Cartagena), and Benizar (Moratalla). On the contrary, where less precipitation was registered, less than 5 l / m2, was in points of the southeast coast, measuring only 3 l / m2 in the La Manga station, San Javier.

The most important precipitations were registered in the early morning of the 21st, accumulating more than 40 l / m2 in the Cartagena, Torre Pacheco and Fuente Álamo stations, registering on the latter and on this day, the maximum daily monthly rainfall with 49.2 l / m2.