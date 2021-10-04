Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Manchester City snatched a draw from Liverpool in the latter’s home during the seventh round of the “Premier League”, to quickly overcome the impact of the continental defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, maintaining its wonderful format with Guardiola by not losing twice in a row except rarely, and Manchester City made a “Remontada”. The equalizer after being late in the result twice against Liverpool at Anfield, which witnessed a sweeping advantage that the “Blomon” did not take advantage of in the first half, along with a controversial refereeing shot in the second half by not giving Milner a second yellow card and then expulsion.

City managed to get out of the “difficult week”, with a precious victory over Chelsea, and a draw in the Reds’ home, in return for the loss against the “Parisian team”, to maintain its steady steps with Guardiola, who did not allow consecutive defeats, only 4 times. During 5 years, Pep led the “Citizen” battalion through 1920 days, achieving a winning rate of 72.5%, out of the total 305 matches he played in various tournaments, and he was defeated only in 46 matches, which means that he received two or more consecutive losses, or 8.7% of them. .

“City Pep” lost for the first time in 2016 against Tottenham in the “Premier League”, but then drew against Everton, before Barcelona beat it in the group stage of the Champions, to draw later with Southampton, and then defeated by “United” to win after the “four” over West Bromwich, and the funny thing is that Arsenal was the favorite victim of “City” after any previous loss, as it was defeated by Wigan in the 2018 FA Cup, to face the “Gunners” twice in a row in the League Cup final and then the League, and won it in both matches by one score “3-0”. And the “heavenly” lost against Newcastle in 2019 and then defeated Arsenal by three goals to one, and after the loss against “United” in 2020, the “Guardiola battalion” repeated the 3-0 victory over the “Janners”, and shocked “City” with two losses at the beginning of the season against Leicester and Tottenham to respond with five At the expense of Norwich and Arsenal!

The “Citizen” reaction came strong several times after the loss, as Cardiff fell victim to “five” in 2018, which was repeated this year 3 times against Southampton in March, as well as Everton and Norwich in May and August, and “City” had lost twice. Unexpectedly in the Charity Shield and League Championship against “foxes” and “roosters” respectively at the beginning of the current season, to be the fourth time in its history after 560 days of this happened at the hands of “Spurs” also after “demons”, and 403 days before my loss 2020, “City Pep” did not know this situation until 2018 against the “Foxes of Leicester” after Crystal Palace, and the first time witnessed 3 rare consecutive defeats in the same year at the hands of Liverpool twice continental, between them the arch-neighbor “United”.