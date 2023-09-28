This Friday, September 29, 2023 The first school bridge of the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education will take place (SEP), this as a result of the first meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) this school year.

However, the month of this 2023 that the students of preschool, primary and secondary school is Novemberthis is because there will be two long weekends.

In this sense, there are many basic education students, teachers and parents who are waiting for the two school long weekends in November and we will tell you immediately if they apply for all Mexican states.

It was exactly a month ago when the 2023-2024 school year of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) began, so millions of basic education students returned to the classrooms of the thousands of schools throughout the country. Mexican national territory.

However, even though preschool, primary and secondary school students were able to enjoy more than a month of Summer Vacationthis at the end of the 2022-2023 school year of the Ministry of Public Education, the truth is that for many more than 30 days are not enough.

SEP: Is the DOUBLE BRIDGE in November for students from all states?/Photo: Debate

It is in this way that many Mexican students have celebrated being able to enjoy the first school long weekend of 2023 starting this Friday, September 29, due to the first meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE).

All in all, what preschool, primary and secondary school students are really waiting for These are the two school holidays that the month of November of this year bringsand are next:

*From Saturday, November 18 to Monday, November 20.

*From Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26.

As you may have noticed, the first school weekend has as its occasion the celebration of the Mexican Revolution, which runs from Saturday, November 18 to Monday, November 20; while the second long weekend, which goes from Friday the 24th to Sunday the 26th, is thanks to the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE).

SEP: Is the DOUBLE BRIDGE in November for students from all states?/Photo: Cuartoscuro

The good news is that the two school long weekends for the month of November of this 2023 of the 2023-2024 school year of the SEP They will apply to the 32 Mexican states, that is, all preschool, primary and secondary school students will be able to enjoy these two mini vacations of the eleventh month of the year..

