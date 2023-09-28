When wearing indigenous clothing in itself is a factor in being separated from society, doing so assuming another sexual identity than the one assigned at birth is condemning oneself to suffering all types of abuse. Indigenous transgender women in Guatemala have spent their entire lives seeking double acceptance of their ethnic and gender identities. France 24 met three of them; here are their stories, all great examples of resilience.

Miriam Chub’s tortillas are golden and plump. They perfume the air of the entire block in the remote zone 25 of Guatemala City. Since 4 in the morning, they have been in preparation. First you have to cook the corn, wash it, knead it… Then, Miriam spends the day forming disks of dough in her hands, and cooking them on her comal.

As lunchtime approaches, the customers multiply. Everyone greets her kindly and makes small talk while they wait for her tortillas to be ready to go.

Miriam Chub fled her town of Alta Verapaz without knowing Spanish, and today she is the owner of a successful tortilla shop in Guatemala City. © Aurore Bayoud

According to Miriam, these scenes would not be possible in her hometown. In Senahú, a municipality in Alta Verapaz, it would not have been possible for her to even open her tortilla shop. “In my town, the boys are not like that. They humiliate you, they discriminate against you, they yell at you very ugly. On the other hand, here in the City, perhaps people have more knowledge and are adapting to trans women,” she says.

Miriam Chub: overcoming obstacles in a sexist, racist and transphobic society

In some indigenous peoples, there are severe punishments for those who identify with a gender different from that assigned at birth, since under some ancestral worldviews the space for sexual diversity is very limited.

I felt like they were going to burn me at any moment, Miriam tells France 24 in Independence Square.

He decided to migrate to the capital of Guatemala at the age of 17 to save his life, but also to seek job opportunities that were denied him due to prejudice.

He had bigger dreams than working as a kitchen helper, but it was the first job he got when he arrived in Guatemala City. It quickly turned into a nightmare and Miriam found herself in a situation of sexual exploitation: “What they did with me was to order the clients who came to eat there to sleep with me. As I was a girl, ignorant, I I had to stop.”

Miriam believes that Guatemalans in the capital are generally much more tolerant than in her hometown. © Aurore Bayoud

When she managed to escape, Miriam decided to make finding a support network her priority: “I wanted to share with other indigenous trans women, and together support each other.” So it was. She met Debby Marcella Maya Linares, founder of Otrans Reinas de la Noche, and thanks to that organization Miriam managed to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Sciences and Letters, she who “did not know how to read or write, much less speak Spanish” when she left her town. .

Today she is one year away from graduating from a nursing course, always with the support of Otrans. She says she is “happy to live as a trans woman in Guatemala City.” And in the heat of her tortilla shop, you can see her tranquility. “My mother told me: ‘Later on you will have a business like me, you are going to own a tortilla shop.’ And well, thank God, I have already fulfilled that dream,” Miriam smiles.

However, she does not rule out one day migrating again, this time outside of Guatemala: “Just like the United States, which provides more support for trans women. Many colleagues have already migrated, due to the discrimination and violence that we suffer in that country.” society”. Indeed, so far this year there have already been 23 hate crimes registered against LGBTIQ+ people in Guatemala, according to the Lambda Association’s Violent Deaths Observatory.

Kristel Mendoza, breaking chains and paradigms

One who knows well the cruelty against trans women is Kristel Mendoza. At the age of 14, he fled his town on Lake Atitlán and found no other option than to dedicate himself to sex work in the capital. There, “the violence is very strong towards us. In fact, this week they killed my friend,” says Kristel, referring to Valentina de Paz, the vice president of the Collective of trans women and sex workers in the Trébol area that she was. murdered on August 26 of this year.

According to the results of exploratory research carried out by the organization Otrans, condemned to flee their communities and facing systematic rejection in the world of work, the majority of trans women are forced to dedicate themselves to sex work. Kristel’s story confirms these data: “If my dad had supported me at the time, I would maybe be a professional.”

The 36-year-old woman’s childhood began to darken when she discovered that she liked boys. She was about 14 years old, and she was still called Maximiliano. Upon realizing that she was hanging out with children from the LGBTIQ+ community, Kristel’s father started hitting her. Her violence was such that one day he tied her to her bed. A seven-meter chain held her in her room.

I felt like an imprisoned, caged, chained animal. The truth is that he hurt me a lot, Kristel tells France 24.

Today, he works in a cafeteria in a town on Lake Atitlán, west of Guatemala City. He also knits and sells handmade garments. Although not lately. Two weeks ago she had to rush out of the house where she lived with her parents, her sister-in-law and her brother. “He’s a little transphobic. Not a little, a lot,” she corrects herself. Tired of the increasingly violent fights, she packed a suitcase and left, leaving behind her backstrap loom. However, she feels happy in her new neighborhood. Here, she can embrace the indigenous trans woman with whom she identifies, leaving behind the Maximilian and all the burdens that came with that name.

Mónica Chub and the dream of being a lawyer for the “invisibles”

Mónica Estefanía Chub Caal also faced bitterness throughout her life. But she decided to empower herself as an indigenous woman who makes the invisible visible. Currently, she is the coordinator of the Office for Sexual and Gender Diversity of Alta Verapaz, a department that in Guatemala suffered the horrors of the civil war.

Mónica Chub took on the task of making the diversity of indigenous peoples visible, and she is achieving it brilliantly. © Andrés Suárez Jaramillo

In Mónica’s territory, the wounds of racism against indigenous peoples are raw. His burned so much, a few years ago, that he considered the option of suicide. Not only because he was born as an indigenous person, but also in a man’s body that made him uncomfortable. So he transitioned to that of a woman, with the bad luck of suffering double discrimination in a country where both being indigenous and transgender spark hate attacks. But in her darkest moment, a psychologist pulled her off the cliff and put her back into society.

Although she does not have statistics on how many people she serves per year, Mónica is proud of the office she has coordinated since it was established in October 2017. Together with her work team “they realized that in addition to fighting for the human rights of the population indigenous LGBTI, could also help women victims of gender violence, populations with HIV, and children and adolescents.

Internal forced displacement, an invisible reality for the indigenous LGBTIQ+ population

Although she does not have legal personnel in her office, the cases that Mónica handles are duly referred to other entities. An example is that of violence against trans women, where Mónica usually advises victims on how to request examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, and then record said evidence in the complaints submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office. She also refers these women to the Victim’s Institute, “so that in their trauma recovery process they receive support from lawyers, psychologists and social workers.”

For Mónica, it is the lack of information that causes certain communities in Guatemala to reject trans women. © Andrés Suárez Jaramillo

At 31 years old, Mónica’s activism is fueled by deep social value, taking into account that she barely finished third grade. Among her plans for 2024 is to resume her high school studies, and then fulfill her dream of graduating as a lawyer. Only then will she be able to defend, from the field of jurisprudence, so many thousands of indigenous people who are forced into internal forced displacement due to the strong oppression within their communities.

A violent rejection that in Guatemala still has a very long path to heal, and that Mónica is willing to take: to raise awareness among the perpetrators, and to protect those who flee forever and take refuge in anonymity. That of being the lawyer of the invisible.