As the holidays approach, it's natural to long for a well-deserved rest, and we've all earned it. Therefore, it is vital to be aware of What school bridges are missing? according to the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) 2024.

Megapuente February 2024: These days there are no classes before March

When is the second long weekend in February?

For those craving a break before March, the next February long weekend offers an opportunity. He Friday the 23rd (School Technical Council), Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th of February They are marked on the calendar as administrative discharge days, according to SEP 2024.

Unfortunately, this will be the last significant bridge before the March mega bridge, spanning from the Friday 15th to Monday 18th Marchfollowed by the long-awaited spring break

When is the March 2024 megabridge?

The next long weekend before March is approaching, providing a respite for more than 20 million basic level students in Mexico, including preschool, primary and secondary school.

He Monday March 18 is marked on the calendar as a mandatory day of rest, commemorating the birth of Benito Juárez.

Those who work on this day will be entitled to an additional day of salary, under Mexican labor law.

When is SEP Spring Break?

As the March mega bridge approaches, followed by the spring break that range from the Friday, March 22 to Monday, April 8, many are already planning their getaways. Furthermore, Holy Week, which goes from Sunday, March 24 to Saturday, March 30offers another time to relax and recharge.

When does Holy Week 2024 start and end?

On the other hand, parents and students are anxiously awaiting the Easter holidays, scheduled from March 25 to April 5, 2024an opportunity to enjoy with the family, whether on the beach or participating in other recreational activities.

This vacation period not only allows students to rest, but also coincides with work breaks in many public and private sector companies, providing the perfect opportunity for family unity and well-deserved rest.