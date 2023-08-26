South Korea and the United States are cooperating to recover the remains of the North Korean rocket that carried a spy satellite and that it crashed yesterday into the sea shortly after being launched, according to what he said today in seoul he South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup.

Lee said today in an appearance at the National Assembly (Parliament) that both countries are coordinating and sharing information on the operations to recover the fragments of the Chollima-1 rocket.

Pyongyang made a second unsuccessful attempt to put into orbit on Thursday, August 24 the Malligyong-1his first military reconnaissance satelliteafter the self-destruct system of the third stage of the rocket, the one that carries the satellite device, malfunctioned, according to the North Korean state agency. KCNA.

According to reports from the ministries of South Korean and Japanese defense the fragments of the different phases of the rocket fell to the west of the west coast of South Korea and to the east the Luzon Island, the largest in the Philippines.

Lee took advantage of his parliamentary appearance to stress that the North Korean action was a “clear provocation” since, according to Seoul and other members of the international community, it constitutes the covert use of ballistic missile technology, something that Pionyang has prohibited based on the UN Security Council resolutions.

In turn, Lee defended that the large-scale joint military exercises with the US Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) are serving to “strengthen the combined defense posture.”

The maneuvers, which started last Monday and will last until August 31, are usually harshly criticized by the North Korean regime, which considers them a test to invade its territory and which warned this week that in this case they could lead to a “thermonuclear war”.

