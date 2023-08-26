From the women’s marathon to the finals of the men’s and women’s 4×100 relay. Today 26 August at the Budapest 2023 Athletics World Championships the penultimate day of competitions will be staged which, live on TV and streaming on Rai and Sky, can give blue emotions. The spotlights are on the relay finals in particular, with the men’s 4×100 qualifying with the best time and the women’s capable of touching up the Italian record.

The program opens at 7 with the women’s marathon, in which Giovanna Epis participates. The rest of the morning, between the decathlon and the women’s weight qualifications, does not involve Italy.

For the Azzurri, the spotlights will turn on with the afternoon session. From 19.25 Claudio Stecchi is engaged in the pole vault final. At 20.50 on the track in the 5000m final is Nadia Battocletti. First round for the 4x400m relay: Azzurri at 7.42pm, while the women’s 4x400m takes to the track at 8.07pm. To close the program, the finals of the 4×100 with the 2 relays of Italy.

ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BUDAPEST 2023, TODAY’S PROGRAM 26 AUGUST

7.00 – Women’s marathon: Epis;

10.05 – 110 hurdles – Decathlon;

10.25 – Women’s weight – Qualification;

11.00 – Disco – Decathlon (Group A);

12.05 – Disco – Decathlon (Group B);

13.00 – Auction – Decathlon (Group A);

14.00 – Auction – – Decathlon (Group B);

19.05 – Javelin – Decathlon (Group A);

19.25 – Men’s auction – Final: Stecchi;

19.30 – Men’s 4×400 – Heats: Italy;

19.55 – 4×400 female – Heats: Italy;

20.10 – Javelin – Decathlon (Group B);

20.15 – Women’s weight – Final;

20.30 – Men’s 800 meters – Final;

20.50 – Women’s 5000 meters – Final: Battocletti;

21.25 – 1500 meters – Decathlon;

21.40 – 4×100 men: Italy;

21.53 – 4×100 female: Italy.

ATHLETICS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BUDAPEST 2023, TV PROGRAM TIMES FOR TODAY 26 AUGUST

Today’s races are broadcast unencrypted by Rai 2 starting at 9.50 and until 9.30. Then, on RaiSport from 9.30 to 12.45. In the afternoon, live on Rai 2 from 18.55 to 20.30. Then passage on RaiSport from 20.30 to 21.00 and closing on Rai 2 from 21.00 to 22.00, with the finals of the 4×100 relays. Live streaming is available on RaiPlay.

For Sky subscribers, the morning races are broadcast live by Sky Sport Summer and Sky Sport Arena from 6.50 to 10.00. On Sky Sport Summer from 10.00 to 12.45. In the afternoon, live on Sky Sport Arena from 19.00 to 22.45. Live streaming is available on the SkyGo app.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast the races live from 7.00 to 12.45 and the afternoon session until 22.30. Live streaming on Eurosport/Discovery+, where all separate signals for individual specialties will be available, live in full and also on-demand.