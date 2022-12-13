Six and a half years after the attack in Nice on July 14, 2016, the French Justice today sentenced the eight defendants to between 2 and 18 years in prison for complicity in this jihadist attack in which 86 people died and hundreds were injured. . The perpetrator of the attack has not been tried because he was killed by the Police after the attack.

Two of the main defendants – the French-Tunisian Mohamed Ghraieb and the Tunisian Chokri Chafroud – have been found guilty of criminal terrorist association and sentenced to 18 years in prison. The French-Tunisian Ramzi Arefa, who admitted having sold the weapon used by the terrorist to shoot the police without hurting anyone, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for criminal association. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 15-year sentences for the three main defendants. Five other defendants have been found guilty of arms trafficking or criminal association and sentenced to between 2 and 8 years in prison. The Prosecutor’s Office had requested for them from 2 to 10 years in prison.

The terrorist Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian residing in Nice, killed 86 people with a truck on July 14, 2016 and injured more than 400 people in a massive hit-and-run. The attack took place on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, where some 25,000 people had gathered to attend the fireworks that traditionally end the celebrations of July 14, the French national holiday.

After the fireworks display, Lahouaiej-Bouhlel entered the Promenade des Anglais in Nice with a nineteen-ton truck and deliberately ran over and zigzagged pedestrians he found in his path. The attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, lasted 4 minutes and 17 seconds until the police killed the terrorist.

The trial took place in the macro-trial room of the Paris Court, specially built to host the trial of the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015 a year ago, in which 130 people died in Paris and Saint-Denis.