The US is preparing to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. According to CNN, the supply could be announced as early as this week. According to the broadcaster’s sources, the approval of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden is expected, which however is taken for granted.

It is unclear how many Patriot batteries will be sent to Ukraine, which has long requested them to counter Russia’s massive missile attacks. Each battery includes a radar, computers, generators, a control system and eight launchers, each with four missiles.

Patriots are the most effective defense systems against ballistic and cruise missiles. Once the plan is approved, the Patriots will be quickly sent to Ukraine, while Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in their use at the US base in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Kiev has long been asking for these defense systems, but their supply poses huge logistical problems. Despite these obstacles, the US government decided to send them because of “the reality of what is happening on the ground”, a senior US official told CNN, referring to the Russian missile attacks.