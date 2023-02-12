Sunday dedicated to groups B and C, which will be followed by a week full of appointments. In fact, the return semi-finals of the Italian Cup will be played on Wednesday 15 February (Juventus Next Gen-Foggia and Vicenza-Entella, Apulia and Liguria start from a one-goal advantage) and also two recoveries, precisely from group B. In fact, Vis Pesaro is scheduled -Pontedera – postponed to January due to an unplayable field – and Siena-Torres, not contested today due to the closure of the sports facilities in the Tuscan city following the earthquake swarm of the last few days. Here is all that happened.

Cesena plays its part, putting the right pressure on leaders Reggiana who will face Gubbio in the postponement of Monday evening (and will then be expected at Manuzzi, on February 20, for the clash at the top). Mimmo Toscano’s team went 4-2 in the nearby away match at Imola and moved one minus one off first place for one night: Corazza scored in a bicycle kick (15 in the league), Prestia, Stiven Shpendi (at 9 points) and Bumbu, in between the two goals from Imolese by Simeri (third in 7 games) and by De Feo after the games ended. Behind the podium, Ancona remained fourth but saw their streak of eight games stop in the Fermo derby (2-1): for Fermana, Neglia scored – back in the winter transfer market –, then Melchiorri’s provisional penalty spot (fifth goal in 4 games) and another shot from eleven meters, the decisive one, converted by Fischnaller before the break. Lucchese collapses at home, under the eyes of the new owner Bulgarella: Recanatese passes through Porta Elisa (3-1) dragged by Carpani’s brace. External strike from Carrarese, in the 70th edition of the derby with Pontedera: to unlock a challenge without great emotions, Capello’s touch on a free-kick by Schiavi is enough. The Adriatic derby Vis Pesaro-Rimini without a goal, with the Marches at the sixth consecutive useful result. One goal and one point for each side in Alessandria-San Donato Tavarnelle (1-1, Galeandro replies to Ubaldi’s away lead) and in Montevarchi-Fiorenzuola (always 1-1, all in the first half, penalty from Fiorini and Tuscan equal with Italeng ).

Group C

—

By the law of large numbers, sooner or later it had to happen. The Catanzaro of records knows defeat for the first time: it does so in the spin on the Viterbese field (1-0) at the hands of an ex, the defender Riggio, who unlocks in the first half, from a corner, a match in which the team of Vivarini is no longer able to go back. “Nothing to reproach my parents – the analysis of the coach of the leaders – we just missed the goal.” Thus the advantage (now +10) of Catanzaro over Crotone decreases by one point, stopped on a par by Foggia in advance. In third place there is always Pescara, even if the 0-0 against Fidelis Andria – now last alone, after the exploit of Viterbo – smacks of disappointment. The playoff coup is placed by Cerignola, who isolates himself in fourth place after the comeback success (3-1) against Avellino: having taken the lead with Russo, Massimo Rastelli’s team is overturned by Achik’s brace (who misses also a penalty in the first half, guest protests about doubling for a push suffered by Auriletto) and Malcore’s trio. Under the eyes of the new president of Lega Pro, Matteo Marani – who started the round of the Serie C squares from Puglia – Monopoli ruled Turris (2-0) with the goals of two successful signings from the January transfer market: the defender Mulè and the midfielder Gianotti (Turris in ten for the whole second half for Di Nunzio’s red card). Another newcomer – the son of art Simone Ganz, two goals in three games with the new shirt – sealed Latina’s comeback success (2-1) over Francavilla, who lost 11 out of 14 away from home. The hero of the day materializes at the Partenio in Avellino, where Giugliano-Monterosi is being played: on 1-0 for the guests in the 94th minute, with the substitutions completed and after the expulsion of goalkeeper Alia, midfielder Parlati goes between the posts saved Salvemini what would have been the 1-1 penalty (in the end, Monterosi won it 2-0 by doubling the lead in the seventh minute of added time). In the Basilicata derby, Potenza wastes a two-goal lead with Picerno (from 2-0 to 2-2) and ends up contested: everything happens in the second half, the usual Caturano and Di Grazia are answered by the young Santarcangelo (Potentino, against the team from hometown) and the talented Kouda, who scored his first professional goal. The brace of a super Oliver Kragl allows Messina to beat Gelbison away (2-1, Campania goal by De Sena) and thus to hit the 14th point in 7 games since Ezio Raciti has been on the bench. The post hit in the final by Pandolfi is the only emotion in the 0-0 draw between Juve Stabia and Taranto.