Nintendo fans are anxious because in a little more than two months the movie of Super Mario. Bros., which since its initial announcement has launched some promotional items such as the Happy Meal toys. And now, a new commercial has come out that is quite reminiscent of ads from the 80’s and 90’s.

In this you can see Mario and Luigi promote their plumbing business, while playing a hip hop song, which is accompanied by some familiar sounds from the franchise created by the Japanese company. This is a fairly original advertisement that the most fanatics of the brand will like.

Watch the video here:

For now, it is appreciated that this scene could appear at the beginning of the film. As a guideline of what our heroes are, just before entering the mushroom kingdom, which is in imminent danger due to the threat of Bowser.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the next one opens 6 of April.

Via: illumination

Editor’s note: The truth is, it’s a very nice ad that reminds us of that time of yesteryear when everyone wanted to rap. Very excited about the end result of the film.