“One of our biggest opponents, whom we deeply admired. Today we remember Ayrton Senna 28 years after that May 1st 1994 in Imola “. So the Ferrari up Twitter wanted to dedicate an early morning tribute to the three-time world champion at the wheel of McLaren in 1988, 1990 and 1991 who tragically died 28 years ago following an accident at the Tamburello corner during the first stages of the San Marine.

The streets of Ayrton Senna and Ferrari seemed destined to meet, but ultimately it was not so despite negotiations that were more than started and close to the realization between ‘Magic’ and Cesare Fiorio, then team manager of the Scuderia di Maranello. At Imola, F1 lost an icon in a cursed weekend that cost Roland Ratzenberger’s life the day before (Senna had hidden an Austrian flag in the cockpit of his Williams through which he wanted to pay homage to his colleague by dedicating him the victory in the Grand Prix) .

The Brazilian driver is one of the myths of the current generations of drivers represented on the F1 starting grid, from Lewis Hamilton (born in 1985) to Charles Leclercwho, although he was born three years after 1994, was able to learn about the myth of Senna through his father. “My father was a great Ayrton Senna fan and growing up he became my legend”the words of the Monegasque. “I think every sportsman recognizes how special Ayrton was”thinking instead of Carlos Sainz.

Below are the tweets published by Maranello stable in homage of Ayrton Senna.

