May Day According to the Helsinki police, the eve of May Day was celebrated as “before the corona in the last decade”, also in other parts of Finland

The police in Eastern Finland, on the other hand, tell STT that the party has been calmer than last May Day.

Helsinki the police had more than 300 missions the night between May Day and May Day. Police described the time between evening and morning as lively and a return to the pre-corona time of the last decade.

In the city, riots, fights and violent clashes in public places were highlighted, and the STT was informed of the general leadership of the police. The share of home alarms was small.

The celebration of May Day with its traditional processions and demonstrations is about to begin. Helsinki police estimate that the day will be much calmer than last night.

“It feels like we’re taking a little more like the joy out of it now when we get to move more freely. The feeling is that it would be clearly busier. Both restaurants are open, ”says the general manager, commissioner Juha Haapalainen The Helsinki police compare the night with previous coronation arrests.

Celebrating Labor Day in Ullanlinnanmäki, Helsinki.

Pasi Hyökki led the choir when the Student Union Singers opened a traditional May Day picnic in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto on Labor Day.

Inner Finland Chief of Police, Commissioner Jari Lindholm tells STT that the night was very busy from nine in Central Finland and Pirkanmaa.

“When I was at work last May Day, it was quiet then like a felt slipper factory at this time to remember,” Lindholm said at four in the morning.

According to the Oulu police, there have been more people on the move than usual on the weekend. It is said from Oulu that a significant difference since last May Day has been that the restaurants have been allowed to be open.

Even before four o’clock, the celebrations took place in Helsinki, Oulu, Pirkanmaa and Central Finland, among others. Police departments were told it was difficult to assess how far the party would go until the morning.

Helsinki police estimate that the weather may affect picnics on Labor Day. Haapalainen says that colder and cooler can make people stay in their homes.

“A similar message has come from the police districts of South Savo and North Karelia: there have been a lot of people, mainly students and young people on the move, but worse disorder has been avoided,” the police in Eastern Finland summed up on Facebook.

The reason for the calmer May Day from a police point of view may be the weather. In Kuopio, for example, it was frosty at night.

“A positive surprise for us. I can say directly that we were expecting a much calmer May Day, ”the Director-General, Commissioner Sami Joutjärvi tells STT about the police in Eastern Finland.

Police duties during the night in various parts of the country have included disorderly conduct, assault and drunk driving.