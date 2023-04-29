Saturday, April 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Senegalese immigrant thwarts a knife robbery at a bank branch

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in World
0
Senegalese immigrant thwarts a knife robbery at a bank branch


close

Assault Frustration

The attacker was carrying a bladed weapon.

Photo:

Twitter video screenshots

The attacker was carrying a bladed weapon.

The event occurred at the bank branch on Calle Matadepera in Sabadell.

See also  Quirinale, La Russa: "Berlusconi? Compact FdI, but some Cdx votes will be missing"

A Senegalese immigrant who has been in Spain for a short time last Monday thwarted a robbery at a bank in Sabadell (Barcelona), by subduing a man who threatened an employee with a knife.

As sources close to the case have informed EFE, the events occurred last Monday, April 24, at eight o’clock in the morning, just after a bank branch on Calle Matadepera de Sabadell opened its doors.

In a video recorded by a client, you can see how the assailant, who is wearing the hood of a sweatshirt, shows a knife to a worker, before which a citizen of Senegalese origin asks him to step aside and, before his refusal, he pounces on him, struggles with him to get the knife out of him and finally reduces him to the ground, where he holds him in collaboration with other employees until the arrival of the police.

According to the sources consulted by EFE, the young man of Senegalese origin had gone to the bank to obtain his first bank book after his arrival in Spain.

See also  Young man would have murdered his co-worker: he buried him in the patio of the house

the assailant, who ended up in custody, is a 36-year-old man, according to sources.

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Senegalese #immigrant #thwarts #knife #robbery #bank #branch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Russian Ambassador to Serbia called the violation of human rights the norm for Kyiv

The Russian Ambassador to Serbia called the violation of human rights the norm for Kyiv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result