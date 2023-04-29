The National Development System, which holds BRL 5 million, is highlighted as an alternative for the execution of projects

Development institutions met on Thursday (27.Apr.2023) to mobilize governments, institutions and financial agents to improve the quality of life in cities. The agencies propose optimizing the municipal scheme using money from the SNF (National Development System), which has more than R$ 5 trillion in assets.

The institutions in question are ABDE (Brazilian Development Association) and the BID (Inter-American Development Bank), the Caixa Econômica Federal and the AFD (French Development Agency).

The SFN is a network of more than 30 public and private financial institutions in Brazil that operate at regional and national levels.

“Cities must be inclusive, resilient and sustainable, always seeking to ensure quality in human development”, said the president of ABDE, Jeanette Lontra. The association brings together 34 development institutions in the country.

The declaration took place at a seminar in Curitiba (PR). The event is the 1st of the 4 events that precede the 8th Development Forumheld on the 30th and 31st of August in Brasília.

The information was disclosed in a statement sent to the press. read the full (86 KB).