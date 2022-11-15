Mane suffered a severe injury a few days ago, during Bayern Munich’s meeting with Werder Bremen in the German League.

Despite press reports indicating that Mane will miss the World Cup, the coach of the “Teranga Lions” team, Aliou Cisse, insisted on including him in the list participating in the World Cup, which begins in Qatar, on Sunday.

Cisse said he hopes Mane will recover within weeks, pointing out his optimism because the injury does not require surgical intervention.

Senegal plays in the first group of the World Cup, along with the hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands, and the representative of Africa seeks to make a mark in the finals with his third participation in the world football festival.