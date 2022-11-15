Politico: Kyiv angered by US General Milley’s statement about the possibility of negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian officials were angry because of the statement by the chairman of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, about the possibility of negotiations with Russia. This became known to the publication Politico.

A few days ago, Milley suggested that the opportunity for negotiations might come in the winter. “Military victory in the true sense of the word may not be achieved by military means, and therefore other means must be turned to,” he said. At the same time, if negotiations do not take place or fail, Washington will continue to supply arms to Ukraine.

When the possibility of negotiation exists, when peace is possible, seize it. Mark MilleyChairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces

According to the newspaper, Washington is now trying to reassure Kyiv that the expected winter pause in hostilities does not mean preparing for negotiations in the near future. Moreover, the administration of US President Joe Biden promises Ukraine to continue to provide military assistance.

The State Department prepares the ground for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv

At the same time, the US State Department is preparing the ground for talks between Russia and Ukraine that may take place in the future, Politico reports. The publication emphasizes that there are disagreements in Washington about the need for such steps. At the same time, many in the Pentagon share the view that the possibility of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv will open in the winter.

At the same time, some sources in the US administration emphasize that they will conduct such consultations only together with Kyiv, while others even claim that at the moment there are “no planned places for negotiations, papers, negotiation strategies.” The National Security Council (NSC) of the White House is most actively opposed to a possible dialogue.

According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggested thinking about realistic negotiating positions with Russia. According to sources, Washington advised Kyiv to demonstrate openness to the very idea of ​​dialogue.

The positions of the parties remain unchanged.

The French newspaper Le Figaro also mentioned Kyiv’s irritation about possible negotiations with Moscow. Columnist for the Lviv edition of Zaxid Lyubko Petrenko noted that the West is sending disappointing signals to Kyiv, demanding not to make loud statements, but to reckon with the real state of affairs, which is “not very pleasant” for Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Valery Zaluzhny, said that the Ukrainian military would refuse to obey any compromise agreements between Kyiv and Moscow. “There is only one condition for negotiations – Russia must leave all the occupied territories,” he said.

In turn, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Alexander Grushko, noted that the preconditions of the West for negotiations with Ukraine, which consist in the withdrawal of Russian troops, are unacceptable. As the diplomat emphasized, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly mentioned Moscow’s readiness for negotiations. “But these negotiations, of course, must take into account the situation on the ground,” he explained.