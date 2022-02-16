The Senate approved today (15) a bill (PL) that provides for the holding of condominium assemblies remotely during the covid-19 pandemic. The text goes to presidential sanction. According to the text, assemblies and meetings of decision-making bodies can be held electronically, ensuring the same voice and voting rights that associates would have in a face-to-face meeting.

In the case of condominiums, the assemblies can take place electronically, as long as this is not prohibited by the building’s convention. The convening of the meeting must include instructions on access, forms of manifestation and method of collecting votes. According to the text, the condominium administration cannot be held responsible for technical problems or failures in the condominium’s internet connection.

The author of the project, Senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS), claimed to have met a demand from syndics and condominium owners. “They have great difficulty in deliberating agendas that require quorum provided for by law or in a convention”, said Soraya in the plenary, after the bill was approved.

“This project started before the pandemic and it reinforced the need to create opportunities for other ways to hold a meeting or assembly in addition to face-to-face meetings. The virtual medium has become more viable and secure,” he added.

*With information from Agência Senado.

