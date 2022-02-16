The head of the Federation Council committee on social policy, Inna Svyatenko, said that in Russia they wanted to include a psychiatrist’s appointment in the medical examination for those who had recovered from COVID-19. Writes about it TASS.

Senators, together with the Ministry of Health, plan to consider the possibility of including a psychiatrist’s consultation in the list of free services as part of an in-depth medical examination for those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

It is expected that this measure should prevent the development of depression and memory loss in patients. According to Svyatenko, now it is important that, as part of an in-depth medical examination, a person can report on his psycho-emotional state.

Together with the Ministry of Health and the President of the National Medical Research Center for Psychiatry and Narcology named after V.P. Serbsky, Doctor of Medical Sciences Zurab Kekelidze, we will work out a mechanism for organizing consultations with a psychiatrist: we will consider the possibility of issuing a referral from a therapist, and we will also develop a questionnaire based on the results which it will be possible to issue recommendations to contact a narrow-profile specialist Inna Svyatenko Head of the Federation Council committee on social policy

Svyatenko added that those who had COVID-19 often complain about the development of depression and memory loss.

The impact of coronavirus on the psyche

After suffering from COVID-19, a person may experience acute or prolonged psychoses and panic attacks. Zurab Kekelidze, Director General of the Serbian National Medical Research Center for Psychiatry and Narcology, said that after an illness, patients develop irritability and irascibility.

When people have been ill with COVID-19, most of them say that they are fine. And when they merge into ordinary life, they find certain disorders. For example, they forget the names of some objects, or what actions they should perform. Zurab Kekelidze Director General of the National Research Center for Psychiatry and Narcology named after Serbsky

According to psychiatrist Olga Bukhanovskaya, schizophrenic psychoses and bipolar affective disorders can begin in those who have been ill. She explained that this is due to prolonged oxygen starvation of cells, including nerve cells. She noted that it is especially dangerous for the brain.

Head of the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Psychology of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Doctor of Medical Sciences Andrey Shmilovich said that the consequences of suffering COVID-19 for one to two months can adversely affect cognitive functions, cause sleep, memory, concentration disorders, and intellectual impairment.

According to him, serious mental problems as a result of a protracted pandemic, such as reactive depression, generalized anxiety disorders and others, can drag on for a year or more.

See also A volcanic eruption causes a tsunami in Tonga and raises alarms in the South Pacific Related materials:

Shmilovich said that many were faced with such neurological symptoms as anosmia and parosmia – this is the loss and perversion of smell, the sensation of smells that do not exist in reality. At the same time, the specialist noted that the coronavirus infection does not cause so-called organic depression or psychosis.

Psychological rehabilitation according to CHI

Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko previously proposed to work out the issue of psychological rehabilitation of those who had coronavirus under the compulsory medical insurance policy. “We must remember this and understand that psychiatric rehabilitation should be included [в полис ОМС]as well as other types of post-COVID rehabilitation,” she said.

Matvienko said she supported the proposal to instruct the committee on social policy so that its representatives, together with the Russian Ministry of Health, would consider the inclusion of psychological assistance in the CHI policy.

Signs of post-covid syndrome

Immunologist Maria Polner said that the most common signs of post-COVID syndrome are shortness of breath, increased fatigue, changes in taste and smell, and irritability.

The specialist emphasized that the severity of the course of the disease is not related to the duration of the post-COVID syndrome. Polner noted that, first of all, it is necessary to identify the cause of such consequences.

General practitioner Irina Gubanova confirmed that post-covid syndrome can develop regardless of the severity of the coronavirus infection, manifest itself with a wide variety of symptoms and cause various complications.

According to her, it is extremely difficult to understand post-COVID symptoms on your own. She stressed that patients who recovered from COVID-19 often experience muscle weakness or pain. If these symptoms do not go away, you should immediately consult a doctor.

The specialist added that with post-COVID syndrome, “fog in the head”, headache and insomnia are also common.

If you lose your sense of smell or taste, it is recommended to immediately consult a doctor who will prescribe drugs that help restore them. Today in Russia and the CIS, tens of thousands of people suffer from parosmia, which lasts for many months and even years. The recovery rate largely depends on the time of treatment and full therapy at the onset of the disease. Irina GubanovaTherapist

Also, post-covid syndrome can be expressed in hair loss. In this case, appropriate shampoos should be used. However, according to the doctor, if they do not give an effect within one to two weeks, then you should contact a specialist.