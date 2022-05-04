By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Senate on Wednesday approved a complementary bill that authorizes the passage of transmission lines through indigenous lands, directly affecting the imbroglio involving the so-called Tucuruí Line, which will link Roraima to the National Interconnected Power System.

The text of the project approved this Wednesday, which is now being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies, establishes that “the passage of electric energy transmission lines through indigenous lands is in the relevant public interest of the Union, whenever disproportionalities are observed in the analysis. in the economic, financial and socio-environmental costs of the technical and locational alternatives, under the terms of the regulation”.

The text also provides that indigenous communities whose lands are directly affected must be heard before the implementation of the enterprise.

The so-called declaration of relevant public interest for the passage of transmission lines will take place by means of a decree of the President of the Republic. It also ensures compensation for restricting the usufruct of indigenous lands to those affected indigenous communities. The hearing of indigenous communities and the calculation of compensation will be regulated by the Executive.

The rapporteur of the proposal, senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), mentioned in one of his reports the importance of the proposal for the Tucuruí Linhão.

“This infrastructure work is considered essential for the 500,000 inhabitants of the State, who will have much cheaper and less polluting energy, and with a stable supply”, adding that the line with an extension of more than 700 km intends to carry energy from Manaus to Boa Vista, crossing for about 122 km of the Waimiri-Atroari Indigenous Land.

“This transmission line is important for Brazil and strategic for Roraima, which today depends on an uncertain energy supply from Venezuela and five thermoelectric plants. Blackouts are frequent. Once inserted into the National Integrated System, the population of Roraima will have a cheaper, cleaner, more reliable source of energy,” he argued.

