H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the work of the tenth session of the Joint Higher Committee between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, while the Bahraini side was chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain.

At the beginning of his speech, His Highness expressed his happiness to be in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and said, “I am honored to be in my country, Bahrain, and I was honored and pleased yesterday to meet His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Majesty’s directives to us, and His Majesty’s determination to move forward in strengthening our fraternal relations.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain is old and rooted and has a historical extension that the Emirati and Bahraini citizen feels, and is full of hopes and opportunities.”

His Highness added, “The non-oil trade exchange between the two countries reached $6.5 billion last year. It is an achievement, but it does not reflect our capabilities. We believe that there are many great possibilities and opportunities… and the ambitions of the leaderships of the two countries, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and His Highness.” His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, “may God protect them”, makes us keen on this relationship and we have a lot of desire to realize their ambitions.

His Highness said, “What we are witnessing from officials in the governments of the two countries and the desire of the private sector in the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain – to whom I extend my special thanks – requires us to open up opportunities for them more, facilitate their communication and joint work, and reduce any challenges or obstacles they face. and find the necessary incentives for them.

His Highness added, “We look forward to learning about the vision of businessmen in the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain on how to enhance the available opportunities, think about the future of our relations, and the sectors in which there are more opportunities to work. health and others.

His Highness stressed the importance of witnessing more synergy between the government and the private sector, as well as between the private sector in the UAE and the private sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to his brother, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, for the generous hospitality and interest in this visit and the joint higher committee between the two countries.

His Highness praised the interest of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the joint committee between the two countries, stressing that His Royal Highness’s recent visit to the UAE and the signing of many agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries constituted a great boost in the Emirati-Bahraini relations. We hope that We work doubly together to strengthen our relations.”

His Highness also expressed his hope to work continuously to improve the relationship between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain to meet the aspirations of my leadership and the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

At the end of his speech, His Highness thanked the work committees and the preparatory committee for their efforts with the holding of the tenth session of the joint committee between the two countries, stressing that the next session will witness more achievement in joint work in various sectors.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani welcomed His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation.

His Excellency stressed that the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain were laid by the founding leaders, and we are keen to continue the march under the support and care of the leaderships of the two countries.

He said that the relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are a model of cohesion, complementarity and interdependence between the leaderships of the two countries and their peoples, and is replete with solid rules of friendliness, mutual respect, unity of purpose and destiny.

He added, “We are proud of the wise approach of the UAE’s foreign policy and the tangible efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the region and the world, and our interest in advancing the process of joint Gulf cooperation to maintain the council’s cohesion and enhance its achievements, in addition to the constant keenness to strengthen joint Arab action.”

He pointed out that these efforts coincide with the foreign policy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, as there are similar goals and common aspirations between the two countries.

His Excellency congratulated the UAE on the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, and the great achievement achieved in organizing this prominent global event, expressing his aspiration for the UAE’s success in organizing the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change “COP 28” in 2023.

His Excellency expressed his pride in the contributions of the UAE-Bahraini Joint Higher Committee since its establishment, as it has done a lot to enhance joint cooperation under the support and care of the leaderships of the two countries.

The work of the joint committee between the two countries was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of officials from both countries.