Magaly Medina revealed the details of what it was like to attend a concert with Sheyla Rojas and Sir Winston, during his recent trip to Mexico. As is known, the controversial show host was visiting Aztec lands for a few days with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano.

It was thus that the popular “Urraca” took several minutes of his television space to talk about the couple, after revealing that they would like to have a baby together. Likewise, he indicated that it is clear that the businessman is very much in love with the model, and that is why he would like to share many things with her in the future.

“I was just commenting to my husband when we were returning from Mexico, and it is that I have seen Sir Winston very much in love with her. I really thought that they were never going to get married, that this was a temporary relationship, but after having seen him… you know, you can tell when a man dies for a woman and, according to what I have seen, (…) Sir Winston is tempered by Sheyla (Rojas)”, he mentioned.

The meeting of Magaly Medina and Sheyla Rojas

Magaly Medina traveled to Mexico at the end of April to enjoy a few days off with her husband Alfredo Zambrano. In North American lands, she met Sheyla Rojas.

He published a series of stories on Instagram next to the former reality girl. “Longing for Seville to the rhythm of the Peruvian cajon”, she put it in one of her snapshots.

Who is Sir Winston, boyfriend of Sheyla Rojas?

His real name is Luis Miguel Galarza Muro and he is a successful businessman from Zacatecas, Mexico. The man is dedicated to the construction industry, a job that Sheyla Rojas clarified after rumors that he was involved in the world of drug trafficking.

“He does not do illegal things and that is unfair, he is dedicated to construction. That people stop talking nonsense and a half (…) I’m going to say it, but I don’t like it because it’s complicated and that people invent things all the time, “said the former reality girl.

‘Sir Winston’ and Sheyla Rojas have been in a relationship for six months. Photo: composition captures ATV, Sheyla Rojas/Instagram

Do Magaly and Sheyla share the same tastes for fashion?

According to “Love and Fire”, Magaly Medina Y Sheyla Rojas they share many things in common, beyond life full of luxuries and the world of Peruvian entertainment. According to Rodrigo González, both would share “even the stylist.”

“Not only does it seem that they share a business, but also a stylist, Magaly and Sheyla wearing the same dress. They are sharing the same design (…) But she is not the only one, Jamila Dahabreh, Jossmery Toledo and Dorita Orbegozo too”, commented ‘Peluchín’.