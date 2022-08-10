Fifa announced on July 1st that it will use semi-automated technology to detect offsides in the World Cup Qatar 2022, with twelve cameras installed under the roof of each stadium to capture the movements of the ball and up to 29 data points of each player that will be taken 50 times per second, but the subject is advanced.

In this way, the exact positions on the field of the extremities and parts of the body that are taken into account to signal an offside will be calculated.

The advantages

The ball will have an inertial measurement unit (IMU) inside it, which will send a data packet 500 times per second to the video room, making it possible to detect with absolute precision the exact moment when the ball is hit.

“At FIFA we are very proud of this work and we look forward to the 2022 FIFA World Cup the world see the advantages of this technology.

“Fifa is determined to harness technological advances to improve football at all levels”, assured Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA.

“There are between 10 and 12 cameras that detect 29 points on the player’s body, 50 times per second, and software analyzes the data in real time, perfectly calculating the timing of the pass and the position of the players,” said former referee and current FIFA director of refereeing Pierluigi Collina.

“Not only that, but he does it by already inserting the grids to highlight the offside. It then automatically sends it to the VAR station, which has the answer to give to the referee in target offside cases. Which are the most numerous. The times? Certainly much faster than today.”

This system will be implemented in the final game of the European Super Cup, this Wednesday, between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt.

