Tim den Besten could count on laughter after crying on the radio to apologize for a joke that exploded on social media. I felt pity. Because being in the eye of a digital storm is terrifying, I know from experience. During my time as editor-in-chief of the women’s magazine Viva, I was constantly confronted with digital insult guns. And words matter, even if they come from anonymous keyboard warriors.

For example, I remember well that during a Viva event, a group of angry feminists came to talk about an article that had appeared in the magazine. At the article, on the commercialization of the term ‘feminism’ we had the headline: ‘Feminism is hot and happening, but aren’t we going overboard?’ invented. That was against the sore leg.