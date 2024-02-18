On March 31, 1995, Yolanda Saldívar murdered the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena Quintanilla. The scene of the incident was the motel then called Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas. Almost 30 years after the events, the place where the singer of Forbidden love continues to operate as a hotel.

Today called Red Roof Inn, the motel located at 901 Navigation Boulevard, in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been renewed several times since the fatal day when Selena Quintanilla lost her life after being shot in the back. The place where Yolanda Saldívar murdered the queen of Tex-Mex has changed management several times, after being the Days Inn, for a time it was known as Knights Inn.

In the reception of what is now called the Red Roof Inn there is a plaque commemorating Selena. Photo: www.google.com/maps

What was Selena doing in a motel with Yolanda Saldívar?



In March 1995, Yolanda Saldívar was a guest at the Days Inn motel. Days before the altercation, the singer's father, Abraham Quintanilla, had discovered and accused the then president of the singer's fan club of embezzling funds. Selena would have gone to the hotel that morning to collect documents related to the financial statements of the boutiques.

Although its colors have changed, the exterior of the hotel where Yolanda Saldívar shot Selena looks almost the same. Photo: www.google.com/maps

Selena was in the room occupied by Yolanda Saldívar for about 15 minutes. From there she ran towards the reception, after being shot in the back. When she arrived at the place, The only thing he managed to say was “Yolanda Saldívar, room 158,” then he lost consciousness. The singer was taken to Corpus Christi Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Currently, room 158 where Yolanda Saldívar was staying has changed its number to 150, since the place has gone through different administrations. However, the path Selena took, leaving a trail of more than 100 meters of blood, still looks the same. The same as the lobby, where she said her last words.

The layout of the rooms at the Days Inn hotel, now the Red Roof Inn, has changed over the years. Photo: www.google.com/maps

Inside the room, in general, the place offers a king size bed, television, wifi, desk, microwave oven and minibar, as well as a large bathroom. The Red Roof Inn also offers amenities such as a business center, pool, laundry facilities, and pet-friendly facilities.