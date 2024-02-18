Belen Rodriguez he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. The showgirl's love life is constantly at the center of the pages of the main gossip newspapers and these days many are trying to understand the reasons why her love story with Elio Lorenzoni has come to an end.

There Argentine showgirl she usually shares shots on her Instagram page relating not only to her professional and private life, but also to her passions. And among these there is undoubtedly dancing. In recent days Belen has shared a series of shots of herself on her page outfits which is causing a lot of talk.

In detail, the model and showgirl decided to show off a pink V-neck sweater, combined with a pair of light jeans and some shoes which attracted the attention of all his followers. Those worn by Belen Rodriguez are ballerinas that bear the signature of the well-known fashion house Miu Miu and that they have a price exaggerated to say the least. You are ready? We are about to reveal the stratospheric figure.

As already mentioned, the ballerinas with which Belen completed her daily look bear the signature of Miu Miu and are inspired by the world of classic dance. The price is stratospheric; on the website of the well-known fashion house, in fact, it is possible to see the amount at which the high-priced shoes are sold 800 euros.

It must be said that this year they are balletcore style It's very fashionable and there are many brands that have made ballet accessories real must-haves. This year, therefore, many of the garments and accessories typical of the world of classical dance are ready to return. From ballet flats, to leg warmers and heart warmers, obviously everything in colour rose.