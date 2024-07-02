Mexico City.- The Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday ratified the request for impeachment against federal judge Rodrigo de la Peza for ordering the Federal Electoral Court to appoint two magistrates who are needed to complete the full chamber of its Superior Court, after the Senate failed to comply with that authority.

Yesterday afternoon, the complaint was filed at the General Secretariat of the Chamber of Deputies by the head of the General Unit of Legal Affairs of the Segob, Omar Gutiérrez Lozano, and today he went to ratify it before the general director of Legal Affairs, Luis Genaro Vásquez.

With the impeachment, De la Peza, the ninth district judge for administrative matters in Mexico City, could be removed from office and disqualified from holding public office.

The Deputy Director of Regulatory Support, Claudia Violeta Azar, also accompanied the written form.

In the 65th Legislature, impeachment requests were frozen due to a tie in decisions in the Preliminary Examination Subcommittee, but with the new composition of the 66th Legislature, with a greater number of members from Morena, PT and PVEM, legislators will be able to resume pending cases and discuss those they want and when they want, without the opposition’s vote weighing on them.

Once the Chamber of Deputies has discussed and, if applicable, approved the admissibility of an impeachment, the case is referred to the Senate, which decides on the sanction to be imposed.