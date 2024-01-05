Motor racing is a sport that is as surprising as it is exciting, and when these two factors combine you see unimaginable things, such as the son of three-time Formula 1 world champion and absolute legend Niki Lauda participating in the Dakar for the first time. Lukas, an Austrian who spent more than three decades in Barcelona, ​​joined the South Racing team for the 46th edition of the world's toughest race.

The most special thing is that the heir to the legend, who drove for teams such as McLaren, Ferrari or Brabham, will have a livery that pays homage to his father. On car #347 there will be the white and red colors reminiscent of the MP4-2 with which he won the world title with only half a point ahead of Alain Prost and with which he won five Grands Prix, as well as climbing onto the second step of the podium on four other occasions.

It was the smallest gap between two drivers fighting for the championship in the history of the category and, on the occasion of Lukas Lauda's participation, the team decided to make a nice gesture: “Honoring a legend Lukas Lauda, ​​son of Niki Lauda , will race with a tribute to his legendary father, a unique livery, reminiscent of the iconic McLaren color of Niki's 1984 Formula 1 championship-winning car.”

Furthermore, the pilot himself designed a very special helmet, similar to those used at the time, with the red and white reminiscent of the Malboro advertisement, but without using the tobacco company's sponsorship for obvious reasons. Before the event, the Austrian was very happy to be able to participate and, after many years of work, his dream has finally become reality.

“I did motocross a lot as a kid and I've ridden motorcycles all my life,” explained the South Racing rider. “I worked for many years in sports marketing and organized races for my brother and other people. I had never raced and in 2022 Heinz Kinigadner invited me to Tunisia to try a Can-Am and I really liked it.”

“I bought a used Can-Am from South Racing and started racing some rallies with my co-driver Stefan (Henken). Heinz Kinigadner introduced me to Stefan and we created a good team,” continued the son of the three-time champion Formula 1. “The Dakar has always been the most important rally race in the world. The Dakar has always been the most important race and adventure for me, I have been watching it since I was a child and it fascinates me, my goal is to learn a lot and try to be the best rookie.”