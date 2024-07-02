With just a few hours to go before the ball starts rolling at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, coach Dorival Junior would have prepared a last-minute change for Brazil’s duel against the Colombian national team by America Cup.

According to the criteria of

The coach has been working on the game for several days to decipher the defensive barrier that he has set up in his first two games. Colombia selection and that has worked perfectly: the national team remains without conceding a goal in this America Cup.

Brazil vs. Paraguay Photo:EFE Share

Offensive change

Dorival Junior wants to break the unbeaten streak of 25 games Colombia selection and to achieve the objective he would kick the board and make a change in the offensive zone.

The coach himself said it in the press conference before the match against Colombiahe will not hesitate when it comes to making changes to the starting lineup.

“We will make the necessary changes for the match. We are studying the Colombian team a lot, it is an excellent team, it has been very consistent and has achieved very interesting results. A team that deserves a lot of respect, you know, the qualities of the vast majority of its players, players who are in big clubs in world football and we are going to make the best lineup possible,” he said.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica. Photo:EFE Share

According to Brazilian journalist Leandro Quesada, Dorival will shift to its right end: Savinho will be removed from the starting line-up to make way for Barcelona player Rapinha of Spain.

Problem for Mojica

The experienced 62-year-old coach would try to unbalance Colombia’s defense and create a headache for the team with this change of wingers. Johan Mojica.

Dorival knows that the left back of the National Team likes to attack and wants to keep him under control with a player who is very dangerous when he makes diagonal runs towards the goal and prepares to shoot with his left foot.

Dorival Junior. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

In addition, the change in the starting lineup could lead to a different tactic for the match, with a Luis Diaz more sacrificed to perform defensive tasks.

“Colombia seems like an interesting team to me, they have a lot of work, a lot of mobility and good level players. We have been watching them for a while, we are aware of the difficulties we currently have. We are in a process of evolution,” said Dorival.

“I think it is one of the best generations of Colombian football in recent years, with players who occupy a prominent place in important teams in world football, many of them in our country, in that capacity to be protagonists,” he added.

Orlando (United States), 06/13/2024.- Brazil soccer team forward Rodrygo (R) in action against US goalkeeper Matt Turner during the Allstate Continental Clasico match between USA and Brazil in Orlando, Florida, USA, June 12, 2024. (Brazil) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH Photo:EFE Share

Possible formation of Brazil

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Eder Militão, Marquinhos, Wendell; João Gomes, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rapinha, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS