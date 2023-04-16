













Sega would be buying the owners of Angry Birds | EarthGamer

The information comes from the financial newspaper The Wall Street Journal, so it is worth taking it into account.

Sega Sammy Holdings is in talks with Rovio to acquire it for around a billion dollars. It is necessary to point out that the company has not yet announced that it is in negotiations.

But the aforementioned medium says that its information is from sources ‘familiar with the matter’and also points ‘assuming talks are not interrupted as they drag on’.

We recommend: Angry Birds will leave the Play Store “because it is very popular.”

Things could go so well that the agreement between both parties and the purchase could take place early next week.

This is not the first time that a company has sought to buy Rovio Entertainment. In the past Playtika tried to do it.

Fountain: Rovio.

This company offered to buy the creators of angry Birds for $750 million dollars. But Rovio did not agree with that offer and declined the offer.

It should be noted that in September 2017 this video game developer had a valuation because it entered the stock market.

At that time it was worth precisely a billion dollars. So Sega’s offer might not be too far off in value.

Rovio Entertainment was founded on November 10, 2003 in Helsinki, Finland, and the arrival of angry Birdsits best-known franchise, was in December 2009.

That was Rovio’s 52nd game and the one that made many turn to see her. It is after that the series began to explode with various installments and derivatives.

It didn’t take long for the ‘angry birds’ to jump from the world of video games to other media, such as TV and movies.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

There are currently 11 animated series based on angry Birds or characters related to the franchise, as well as two films.

The first came out in 2016 and the second in 2019; in 2020 there was information suggesting that a third film is on the way.

Sega is most likely interested in this franchise more than the rest of Rovio’s catalog. But at the moment this information is only a rumor and we have to see if something official comes up.

