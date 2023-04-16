Governor of São Paulo adds name of teacher Elisabeth Tenreiro, murdered in state school, to Vila Sônia station

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), published this Saturday (15.Apr.2023) a decree changing the name of the station on Line 4 – Yellow of the Vila Sônia metro to Vila Sônia Professora Elisabeth Tenreiro station. The decision (full – 275 KB) is in the Official State Gazette.

The change aims to honor the teacher Elisabeth Tenreiro, 71 years old, dead while working at the state school Thomazia Montoro, in Vila Sônia, in São Paulo. On March 27, she was stabbed by a 13-year-old.

In addition to Elisabeth, 3 other teachers and 2 students were injured in the attack.

Freitas was at the teaching unit this week and decided to change it after receiving a undersigned with the request of a student and a representative of the Student Union. The document was organized by teachers, students and other school professionals with the aim of honoring the memory of the teacher.

State secretaries Renato Feder (Education) and Guilherme Derrite (Public Security) also signed the petition.



Vila Sônia Station, in São Paulo, will be named after Professor Elisabeth Tenreiro

“Elisabeth was a very dedicated teacher and loved by everyone in the school community. It is a fair tribute and that is why the State accepted this tribute request from the students”declared the governor.

According to the government of São Paulo, ViaQuatro, the concessionaire responsible for the line, will change the visual identification of the station in the coming days.