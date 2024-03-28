SAW has decided to sell Relic Entertainmentthe Company of Heroes and Dawn of War studio, cutting at the same time 240 jobs in Europe, between Sega Europe, Creative Assembly and SEGA HARDlight.
Relic will become one again independent studytherefore it will completely leave the circle of the SEGA group.
Most of the 240 jobs cut concern Creative Assembly and SEGA Europe. A small portion hit SEGA HARDlight. SEGA's other English studios, Two Point Studios and Sports Interactive, were not mentioned, so we believe they were left out of the round of layoffs. Creative Assembly had already suffered layoffs following the cancellation of the live service shooter Hyenas, which practically reached the end of the project.
A difficult situation
Jurgen Post, the head of SEGA Europe, said the company is working closely with Relic to manage the transition. He also apologized for the stress caused by this news, especially for those who will be fired.
“These were incredibly difficult decisions to make, following deep thought and discussions with team leaders,” explained Post, who then added: “The changes are necessary to ensure the future of our video game business and to ensure a Good position to launch the best possible experiences for our players from here on out.”
Post also apologized to those who learned the news from social media and the trade press, which learned the news in advance due to SEGA's legal obligation to communicate the news in advance to the Tokyo stock exchange, where it is listed.
#SEGA #sold #Relic #cut #jobs
Leave a Reply