SAW has decided to sell Relic Entertainmentthe Company of Heroes and Dawn of War studio, cutting at the same time 240 jobs in Europe, between Sega Europe, Creative Assembly and SEGA HARDlight.

Relic will become one again independent studytherefore it will completely leave the circle of the SEGA group.

Most of the 240 jobs cut concern Creative Assembly and SEGA Europe. A small portion hit SEGA HARDlight. SEGA's other English studios, Two Point Studios and Sports Interactive, were not mentioned, so we believe they were left out of the round of layoffs. Creative Assembly had already suffered layoffs following the cancellation of the live service shooter Hyenas, which practically reached the end of the project.