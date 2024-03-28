Next Saturday, March 30, Juventus will have to visit Lazio to play the match corresponding to matchday 30 of Serie A. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma at 6:00 p.m. in a match in which Those from Turin will try to attack second place.
Below we leave you with the possible Juventus lineup for this match.
BY: SZCZESNY – The Polish goalkeeper is having a great season, and with the team second in the standings, despite having conceded 22 goals, he has managed to keep a clean sheet in 12 of the 27 games he has played with Juventus in the Serie A. TO.
CAD: CAMBIASO – The young Italian right winger is being a sensation this season. At this point in the league, he has already scored a goal and given three assists for his club in Serie A, and he is one of those who knows how to make the band long by going up and down the 90 minutes.
DFC: GATTI- Federico Gatti has established himself as one of the starting centre-backs of this Juventus, and so far this season, the Italian has already played 79% of the minutes with the club this season. Good ball delivery, good contact with it and already three goals in his 22 games with the team.
DFC: BREMER – This is already his second season in the Vecchia Signora, and at 26 years old he is playing a fundamental role in the defense of the black and white club. The player provides security and firmness in defense.
DFC: DANILO – Completing the line of three centre-backs used by Juventus will be Danilo, the veteran Brazilian player formerly of Manchester City and Real Madrid among others, who has changed his role and has left the side to move to the axis of the defence.
CALI: KOSTIC – The one who was recently signed from Germany is playing an extraordinary role as a winger on the left wing for Vecchia Signora. More offensive than defensive, he was previously a winger, and despite everything he is performing well in both parts of the field.
MC: LOCATELLI – One of the great talents in the league and the Italian national team currently. Locatelli is one of those players who can solve a game for you and change it in your favor from one moment to the next. Playing a little further back than his teammates in the midfield, he is playing a fundamental role.
MC: MCKENNIE – The last midfielder of this trident, in this 5-3-2 that they have on the field, the American is a physical force and also has very good technique. Although he may not seem like it, he is capable of putting together great plays and contributing both on offense and defense. He arrived at the club several seasons ago.
MC: FABIO MIRETTI: With all the casualties in Juventus, the young Italian Fabio Miretti will be in midfield, who has played more than 1,000 minutes in 22 games.
DC: CHIESA – The Italian striker is one of the greatest talents in the world but an injury kept him off the field recently, although this season we can finally enjoy him, and in what way. He has already scored seven goals this year in 26 games and two assists.
DC: KEAN . Accompanying Chiesa in this lineup we will have Moise Kean who has not had a great participation this season but with Milik's injury and Vlahovic's suspension he will be a starter
This is what the Juventus lineup will look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Szczesny
Defenses: Cambiasso, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Kostic
Midfielders: McKennie, Locatelli, Fabio Miretti
Forwards: Chiesa, Kean
