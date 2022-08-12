The company expands the catalog of the Japanese version, which could vary from what we see in the West.

After knowing in the announcement of the Mega Drive Mini 2 that the miniaturization would have a catalog made up of more than 50 games, SEGA He has been confirming the titles little by little and in different batches. On this occasion, the Japanese company brings us eleven more works that have been presented through the trailer that you have on these lines.

Japanese catalog may vary with the WestAmong the new additions are games like Ecco the Dolphin CD, Shin Megami Tensei from Mega CD or Phantasy Star II, although each of the chosen ones has been able to leave their mark in some way on the users who once enjoyed SEGA systems. We leave you the list with the eleven chosen to join the catalog below:

Ecco the Dolphin CD (Mega CD)



Gain Ground (Mega Drive)



Phantasy Star II (Mega Drive)



Populous (Mega Drive)



Robo Aleste (Mega CD)



Romance of the Three Kingdoms III (Mega CD)



Shin Megami Tensei (MegaCD)



Sorcerian (Mega Drive)



Tenka Fubu: Eiyutachi no Houkou (Mega CD)



Tougi Ou: King Colossus (Mega Drive)



Viewpoint (Mega Drive)

On the 19th they will announce the latest games of this compilation in another live broadcast, but it is important to note that it is confirmations for the japanese version of the console and, although the product that arrives in the West is similar, there may be certain differences in the games included in the catalogs depending on the territory.

For now, SEGA has confirmed the release of Mega Drive Mini 2 in Japan and also in North America, where the date is set for October 27. Of the premiere in Europe we still have no newsso we have to wait to find out when we can get it and what differences there will be between versions, because at the moment SEGA does not plan miniaturizations of other popular consoles.

More about: Mega Drive Mini 2 and SEGA.