As you may know, the playable teaser was launched on August 12, 2014 PT from Hideo Kojimawhich was to represent a turning point for the entire saga of silent Hill.

The game never saw the light and PT was also later withdrawn from PlayStation Store.

Fans, however, haven’t forgotten the iconic playable teaser and someone has decided to celebrate PT’s eighth birthday

On Reddit, in fact, the user gorays21 has decided to publish an image of PT, reminding fans that it has been 8 years since its launch.



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



As mentioned, PT was supposed to be a turning point for Silent Hill, a much-loved series by fans that has been at the center of rumors for a long time.

Several times there has been talk of a return of Silent Hill, rumors have suggested a possible title by Hideo Kojima and also a remake of Silent Hill 2 developed by Bloober Team, but so far nothing official has emerged.

What do you think of PT?

Source: Reddit.