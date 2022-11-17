Netflix is preparing its next big release: “1989”, the new series from the creators of “Dark”. The showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar announced that it will not have time travel, but more action, violence and fast pace.

Much has been said since the announcement of its production and the expectations for the result are high. For this reason, we share all the details you need to know about its imminent premiere.

What is “1899” about?

A group of migrants leave London aboard a steamer to start a new life in New York. Everything seems to be going well until they find another similar ship adrift on the high seas. It is then that the trip becomes a nightmare.

When is “1899″ released?

The new Netflix bet “1899” has its premiere date scheduled for this November 17 via streaming.

How to see “1899″, the new series from the creators of “Dark”?

The series will be available on the Netflix catalog. To access its content, you can purchase plans from S/ 24.90 to S/ 44.90 per month.

Actors and characters of “1899″

1899 has a wide cast of actors of various nationalities including Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán de Élite). Photo: Netflix.

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Andreas Pietschmann as Captain Eyk Larsen

Miguel Bernardeau as Angel

Maciej Musial as Olek

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Rosalie Craig as Virginia

Clara Rosager as Tove

Yann Gael as Jerome

Mathilde Ollivier as Clemence

José Pimentão as Ramiro

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi.

How many chapters does the new Netflix series have?

The series “1899” will have a total of eight chapters. At the moment they have not confirmed a second season, so it is expected that everything will depend on its performance on Netflix.