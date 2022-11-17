Netflix is preparing its next big release: “1989”, the new series from the creators of “Dark”. The showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar announced that it will not have time travel, but more action, violence and fast pace.
Much has been said since the announcement of its production and the expectations for the result are high. For this reason, we share all the details you need to know about its imminent premiere.
What is “1899” about?
A group of migrants leave London aboard a steamer to start a new life in New York. Everything seems to be going well until they find another similar ship adrift on the high seas. It is then that the trip becomes a nightmare.
When is “1899″ released?
The new Netflix bet “1899” has its premiere date scheduled for this November 17 via streaming.
How to see “1899″, the new series from the creators of “Dark”?
The series will be available on the Netflix catalog. To access its content, you can purchase plans from S/ 24.90 to S/ 44.90 per month.
Actors and characters of “1899″
- Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin
- Andreas Pietschmann as Captain Eyk Larsen
- Miguel Bernardeau as Angel
- Maciej Musial as Olek
- Jonas Bloquet as Lucien
- Rosalie Craig as Virginia
- Clara Rosager as Tove
- Yann Gael as Jerome
- Mathilde Ollivier as Clemence
- José Pimentão as Ramiro
- Isabella Wei as Ling Yi.
How many chapters does the new Netflix series have?
The series “1899” will have a total of eight chapters. At the moment they have not confirmed a second season, so it is expected that everything will depend on its performance on Netflix.
