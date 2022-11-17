“Constantine”, the film starring Keanu Reeves, did not have the best opening in 2005, but it gained a large following over the years. Both fans and director Francis Lawrence were asking for a sequel and finally their request came true.

Deadline revealed that Warner Bros. and its production are already working on a second part. The news was cause for celebration for all the fans who are now wondering if the movie will get the R rating that the filmmaker promised.

“The idea this time, at least for me, is to really try and make a real R-rated Constantine that is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just got R-rated,” he said. Lawrence to The Wrap about it.

The director recalled that on the first occasion they followed the rules for making a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. However, this time it will be different now that there are different managers at the helm of the company.

Keanu Reeves was always willing to be Constantine. Photo: Composition LR/Warner Bros./Jesus Film Project

The scene of Constantine and Jesus

Fans are wondering if we will see the scene with Jesus that the filmmaker wants so badly to capture. “Constantine wakes up in a cell and has to identify a prisoner. (…) It was Jesus Christ. He comes and he is in New York ”, he detailed about it at Comic-Con 2020.

Who is John Constantine?

Also known as Hellblazer, he is an anti-hero and leader of the Dark Justice League. He was created by writer Alan Moore and cartoonist Stephen Bissette for “The Saga of the Swamp Thing” #37.