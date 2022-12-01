CONTINUE THE Bad habits from the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Seduvi) of the CdMx, which directs Carlos Alberto Ulloa, regarding the removal of billboards and outdoor advertisements.

Specifically, of Inti Munoz Santini, the general director of Urban Planning, and of Andrea Alvear Aceves, Deputy Director of Outdoor Advertising and Urban Furniture.

Both officials have dedicated themselves to intimidating national and foreign brands, as well as property owners, under the pretext of the entry into force of the new law on external advertising, which they are applying erroneously and selectively.

These officials try to exercise full control over outdoor advertising, the actual words of Munoz Santini Before some advertisers they were that “Seduvi has a monopoly on advertising.”

It should be noted that several companies to which this law is being applied have already obtained shelters in his favor.

Extrajudicially, these officials have carried out meetings with individuals through platforms such as Zoom, when the law requires that all communication be carried out through institutional channels, that is, through letters with a folio number.

In this sense, the fact that Munoz Santini contact advertisers directly to issue warnings, places you in a situation of clear violation of administrative due process, legally known as prevarication.

The bad performance of Seduvi officials It does not stop there, since through repressive acts they are forcing the big advertisers in sectors such as the automotive and alcoholic beverages, to direct their investments towards companies sheltered by them.

This coercion is affecting many small outdoor advertising companies that operate under the same scheme, which are not being allowed to carry out outdoor advertising activities as they are considered illegal.

The obvious bias in the application of the law leads one to think of the existence of an agreement between the government of ClaudiaSheinbaum’s CdMx and some of the largest outdoor advertising companies.

This favoritism comes just when the pre-election campaigns began in Morena, where Sheinbaum stands as the pre-candidate with the most possibilities and ahead of the 2024 presidential campaigns.

And it is that curiously the new restrictions established by the law do not affect the big players in the sector that monopolize a large part of the advertising spaces, such as rooftop structures, which were prohibited after the 2017 earthquake.

The double discourse of Seduvi officials has reached such a degree that in their communications with advertisers they have made it clear that they should not contract advertising on blind walls, when in the dark it has granted certifications to groups such as Mepexa, ATM and JC Decaux .

These companies, run respectively by Román González-Oliva, Juan Ramón Moctezuma and Francisco Alonso Olivaressí, offer their clients these spaces as something legal, when the new law prohibits them.

CANCELED THE POSSIBILITY that the Secretary of National Defense, commanded by Luis Cresencio Sandoval, would assume control of Aeromar, the hosts of Zvi Katz still have a couple of possibilities to avoid the irremediable bankruptcy of the company. We know that one is a Brazilian businessman, whose name those close to the negotiation process have withheld, but everything indicates that it is José Efromovich, brother of Germán, former owner of Ocean Air in Brazil and former shareholder of Avianca. The latter three years ago was about to make an injection of 100 million dollars to Aeromar, but in the end the operation was frustrated. Now it is José who jumps on stage. The other is Pedro Pueyo Junior, son of the legendary Spanish hotel businessman Pedro Pueyo Toldrá, founder of the Oasis chain, which only has eight beach resorts in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. The Pueyos created Air Oasis in the 1990s, a charter company that fed tourists to their hotels in Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean.

WELL, NOTHING, THAT in the 4T government they continue to use the outsourcing practices that criminalized so much. They do it to cover their personnel needs and to reduce the financial labor burden that formal jobs represent. Just at the end of last month, the Agri-Food and Fisheries Information Service awarded two contracts to support the supervision of price guarantee programs. Around 40 million pesos were delivered to the consortium of companies Gurges Business Implementation, Corporativo Sag, Aurus Nivel Totale Imago Business Intelligence Center. They were for only two months of work by their staff to conduct surveys with basic grain producers. We are talking about the same ones that had been accused of acts of corruption in Mexican Food Security in the time of Ignacio Ovalle, where they participated in the subcontracting of more than four thousand service providers.

THE PORTS OF THE country show upward trends and proof of this is the transfer of more than 558 thousand vehicles between January and April of this year, which means an increase of 8.7%. Notwithstanding the challenges they have faced, and with a view to charting and analyzing the trends and projects in the field, from November 28 to 30 in the port of Santos, Brazil, the 30th Latin American Congress of Ports of the Association American Port Authorities. The forum was attended by about 600 people. From Mexico was Jorge Magno Lecona, president of Hutchinson Ports, who referred to the energy transition in the maritime market, one of the most important aspects at the moment for the sector, which is why he called for fiscal support measures. Hutchinson operates in the ports of Lázaro Cárdenas, Veracruz, Ensenada and Manzanillo, as well as a dry port in Tula.

FOR AN ALLEGED affectation of more than 10 million beneficiaries, the PAN denounced the director of ISSSTE, Pedro Zenteno, before the Attorney General of the Republic. The accusation was made by the legislators Alejandra Reynoso and Éctor Jaime Ramírez, who point to the commission of alleged crimes of false statements, corruption and improper exercise of public service. Zenteno is accused of carrying out direct adjudications that prevent the correct operation of the organization, as well as for the irregular exercise of some 1,660 million pesos when he was in charge of the Biological and Reactive Laboratories of Mexico (Birmex).