In Karelia, a man accused of brutally beating a dog said it was a cat. A volunteer who helps in the rehabilitation of the animal told about this on her page on the social network.

Neighbors, in turn, said that the cat also suffers from abuse – several times it was thrown out of the window. Volunteers are asked to pick up the animal.

The incident with the dog occurred on November 27 in Segezha. The man beat the dog and then left it in the stairwell. Neighbors found him in the stairwell, lying at the master’s door. The dog was diagnosed with a hip fracture, ligament rupture of the knee joint and muscles.

Police were called to the scene, according to IA “Karelinform”.

Earlier, on November 23, it was reported that a criminal case had been opened into the murder of two domestic dogs on the territory of the SNT near Blagoveshchensk. An unknown man shot dead two dogs named Archie and Krys, who were in a private compound.