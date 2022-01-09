Security The cooperative bank’s online banking was the subject of a cyber attack on Sunday morning

The Op.fi website had to be shut down for a few hours due to a cyber attack.

Cooperative banks the online banking login page was subjected to a cyber attack on Sunday morning.

According to OP, however, customers’ data and money have not been compromised in the attack.

Due to the attack, OP’s website was down for a few hours.

“In the morning, the op.fi login page has been subjected to a cyber attack that prevented the use of the login page. Due to the disruption, we deactivated the login page and started to investigate the situation and take corrective action, ”said the Security Manager. Teemu Ylhäisi To HS after noon.

According to the highest, the op.fi website has already been reopened.

On the site was initially a message that confused users. The message read in English ”I can break the rules, too, Goodbye“That is, I can break the rules too, goodbye”.

However, the most supposedly mysterious text is the standard system malfunction message caused by the disruption caused by the attack.

The details of the cyber attack are still being explored.

“We have filed a criminal complaint. [Keskusrikospoliisi] Krp is investigating the case, ”Ylhäisi says.