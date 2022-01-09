In Africa, ten million coronavirus infections have been exceeded. This was reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the African continent talking about 10,028,508 cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the 55 states that are part of the African Union (AU). On the other hand, 231,157 people died here from complications attributable to the infection. Infections were increased by the spread of the Omicron variant starting from the end of November.

The African countries with the highest number of cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya.